Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Younger Son and Aparna Yadav’s Husband Dies at 38 in Lucknow

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Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 13. He was 38 years old. Prateek Yadav was brought to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow early in the morning, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, and a post-mortem examination is underway.

Several members of the Yadav family reached the hospital following the news of his demise. Prateek Yadav was married to BJP leader Aparna Yadav and remained a known public figure due to his association with one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, despite largely staying away from active politics. Prateek Yadav Dies: Malayalam Singh Yadav's Younger Son Brought Dead at Lucknow Civil Hospital; Postmortem Underway (Watch Video).

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He was the younger half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav but chose not to pursue an electoral or political career.

Unlike many members of the Yadav family, Prateek maintained a relatively low political profile and focused primarily on business ventures. He was associated with the real estate sector in Lucknow and nearby regions and was also known for his interest in fitness and luxury automobiles. Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother Hints at Divorce With Wife Aparna Yadav.

Educated at Leeds University, Prateek was often recognised for his affluent lifestyle and ownership of high-end vehicles. He also operated fitness-related businesses and was known among local circles as a gym enthusiast and entrepreneur.

Over the years, he occasionally made headlines for personal and legal matters. In 2025, he reportedly filed a police complaint alleging extortion and blackmail, which briefly brought him back into public discussion.

Marriage to Aparna Yadav and Divorce Buzz

Prateek married Aparna Yadav in 2011. Aparna later entered politics through the Samajwadi Party (SP) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move that attracted significant political attention because of the rivalry between the two parties. The couple has a daughter together and had long been viewed as a prominent political-family pairing in Uttar Pradesh.

In recent months, however, reports of tensions between the two had surfaced publicly. Earlier this year, Prateek shared an Instagram post indicating that he intended to seek a divorce from Aparna Yadav. In the post, he alleged that personal differences had affected his mental well-being and family relationships. The post quickly went viral because of the high-profile political backgrounds of both Prateek and Aparna.

Neither Prateek nor Aparna had publicly shared further details regarding any legal proceedings related to the reported separation.

Prateek’s death has prompted reactions across political circles in Uttar Pradesh, given the influence of the Yadav family in state politics. While Akhilesh Yadav and other senior family members had not immediately issued detailed public statements, political leaders from different parties were expected to offer condolences through the day. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report before confirming the exact circumstances surrounding Prateek Yadav’s death.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).