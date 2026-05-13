Kushinagar Shocker: Man Shoots Sister-in-Law to Death, Dies by Suicide Over Relationship Dispute in Uttar Pradesh

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A 27-year-old man allegedly shot dead his teenage sister-in-law before taking his own life in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Investigators suspect the incident may be linked to a personal relationship between the two, though officials said all angles are being examined, as reported by TOI. According to police, the accused had recently married and was staying at his in-laws’ house when the incident took place. Authorities said he allegedly called his 18-year-old sister-in-law, identified as Naina Kumari, into a room before locking the door from inside.

Police Suspect Relationship Dispute

Preliminary investigation suggests the case may have stemmed from tensions surrounding an alleged affair. Police said the accused is believed to have first shot the teenager and then turned the weapon on himself. Lucknow Shocker: BJYM Worker Chetan Tiwari Shot on Busy Street, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Family members reportedly became suspicious after hearing a gunshot and finding the room locked. Local residents and police later broke open the door and found both victims lying inside with bullet injuries. Officials said both were rushed for medical attention, but doctors declared them dead. The firearm used in the incident has been seized for forensic examination.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and verify the motive behind the killings. Statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded as part of the inquiry. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: School Teacher Accused of Raping Minor Student in Fatehpur; Victim Attempts Suicide.

Authorities said forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence from the room. Officials are also examining whether the weapon used was licensed and how the accused obtained it.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over domestic conflicts and violence linked to personal relationships. Similar cases involving family disputes, alleged affairs and emotional conflicts have been reported from different parts of the country in recent months.

Police officials have urged families facing interpersonal disputes to seek legal and counselling support rather than resorting to violence. Authorities said the Kushinagar case remains under active investigation, and further details will emerge after forensic and post-mortem reports are completed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).