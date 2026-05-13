‘Relationship Appeared Consensual’: Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Married Gym Trainer Accused of Raping and Blackmailing Advocate

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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a married gym trainer accused of rape and blackmail, asserting that judicial determinations regarding personal liberty must remain distinct from societal concepts of morality. Justice Girish Kathpalia, while presiding over the case, observed that the evidence presented to the court prima facie indicated that the relationship between the accused and the complainant was consensual.

The Case Background

The complainant, a practising advocate, alleged that she developed a friendship with the accused after meeting him at a gym in Delhi. According to her complaint, the accused administered an intoxicating substance to her, after which she lost consciousness. She further alleged that he then took her to a hotel in Ghaziabad, where he raped her and photographed the encounter without her consent. Woman Forgives Husband and In-Laws Who Attempted To Burn Her Alive; Delhi High Court Reduces Sentence.

The complainant further alleged that the accused used these photographs to blackmail her, forcing her into repeated s*xual relations and extorting INR 65,000 by threatening to circulate the images on social media.

Court Observations and Ruling

The accused maintained that the relationship was entirely consensual and argued that the legal complaint was initiated only after their relationship deteriorated. During the bail proceedings, the defence submitted photographs and video clips, which the court noted did not contain any obscene or objectionable content and supported the claim of a consensual romantic relationship. In addressing the prosecution's opposition, which highlighted the fact that the accused is a married man with a child involved in an extra-marital affair, as well as the difference in religion between the parties, Justice Kathpalia emphasised that legal proceedings must remain objective.

"As regards argument of learned APP [Additional Public Prosecutor] that the accused/applicant being married man with a child entering into extra marital love affair does not deserve bail, suffice it to record that morality has to be kept separate from the offence, that too while dealing with the matter of liberty of an individual. As regards the argument of prosecution regarding difference of religion, the same has been recorded to be simply rejected," the Court stated. Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Killing S*x Worker Through ‘Aggressive S*x’.

Focus on Legal Principles

The court further noted that the complainant is an adult and a professional advocate, fully capable of making her own decisions. Additionally, investigators reportedly did not recover any objectionable photographs or videos from the accused's phone. Considering these factors, the High Court granted the bail plea.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).