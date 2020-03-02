58 Officers Transferred as Part of Police Reshuffle in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters on Sunday reshuffled 58 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officials. According to an order issued by DGP Dilbag Singh, Fahad Tak, DySP Headquarters (Hqrs) Ganderbal has been posted as DySP CID CI K (JIC).While DySP Security Jammu Pardeep Kumar has been appointed as SDPO Gool, DySP CID SB Budgam Salim Jahangir Lone has been posted as DySP Hqrs Srinagar."Imtiaz Ahmed, DySP IR-23rd Bn as DySP PC Magam Handwara, Fayaz Hussain Shah, DySP PC Kupwara as DySP Hqrs Budgam and Prithpal Singh, DySP Security Jammu as SDPO Railways Vijaypur," said an order. (ANI)

