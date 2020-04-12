64 COVID-19 Cases in Bihar So Far

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 12 (ANI): In all, 64 positive cases of coronavirus and one death related to the virus have been reported in Bihar so far."Total 64 positive cases and one death have been reported in the State till date, of which 37 are active cases and 26 have been discharged," said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health, Bihar.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)