RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on 9 May. With both teams locked at 12 points in the standings, the GT vs GT IPL 2026 carries significant weight for play-off qualification. While the Royals seek to arrest a recent slump in form, the Titans arrive in Jaipur on the back of a three-match winning streak, aiming to break into the top four. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Player Form and Fantasy Picks

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains the focal point for Rajasthan. Having amassed 404 runs this season, he is a primary choice for fantasy managers. He is supported at the top by Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Riyan Parag, the latter of whom recently struck a defiant 90 against Delhi Capitals.

For Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan has been the model of consistency, recording three successive half-centuries. The dual threat of Jos Buttler against his former franchise and the recent bowling form of Jason Holder—who claimed four wickets in his last outing—makes them high-value picks. Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan continue to be the backbone of a GT bowling attack that has looked increasingly clinical. MS Dhoni Bowling: Viral Video Sparks Hope for CSK Legend's IPL 2026 Return.

RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Based on the squads and current form, here is a suggested Dream11 line-up for tonight's clash:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer

Captain and Vice-Captain Recommendations

Selecting the right captain and vice-captain is vital for maximising point returns. Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi represent statistically safe choices for these roles due to their consistent volume of runs. For managers seeking differential or higher-risk options, Riyan Parag’s recent form and Jason Holder’s dual-threat capability make them viable alternatives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).