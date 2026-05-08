Krishan Lal Panwar Accident: Haryana Minister Injured in Car Crash on GT Road in Panipat, Taken to Hospital

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Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar was injured in a road accident on Friday, May 8, after multiple vehicles in his convoy collided near Eldeco City on Panipat’s GT Road. The senior BJP leader was rushed to Panipat Civil Hospital, where doctors said his condition is stable.

The accident took place around 4 pm when Panwar was returning to Panipat from Chandigarh. According to eyewitnesses and preliminary reports, a vehicle leading the convoy suddenly applied emergency brakes near a toll plaza, triggering a chain collision involving several vehicles, including the minister’s official car. Haryana Road Accident: 5 Killed As Police SUV Crashes on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Nuh.

Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar Injured in Accident

VIDEO | Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar was injured after uncontrolled vehicles rammed into his convoy on the GT Road in Panipat, and he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/oDZkiOs19E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2026

Officials said the pilot vehicle in the convoy also braked abruptly after the lead vehicle slowed down, causing three to four vehicles travelling close behind to crash into each other.

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the minister’s official Innova vehicle. Security personnel immediately pulled Panwar from the vehicle and shifted him to the hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities said he did not suffer critical injuries, though doctors are continuing to monitor his condition. Haryana Bus Tragedy: 2 Dead and 6 Injured After Private Bus Catches Fire Near Hansi; Tyre Burst Suspected (Watch Video).

Soon after news of the accident emerged, several senior district officials and BJP leaders reached Panipat Civil Hospital. Among those who visited the hospital were Panipat Urban MLA Pramod Vij, Deputy Commissioner Virendra Dahiya, and Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Singh. BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside the hospital following the incident. Hospital officials said Panwar remained under observation as a precautionary measure.

The accident comes months after Panwar underwent major surgery on his left knee at a private hospital in Mohali in December 2025. According to people close to the minister, he had recently shifted from using a Fortuner vehicle to an Innova for more comfortable travel following the surgery and ongoing mobility issues.

The Innova used by the minister during Friday’s journey sustained significant damage in the collision.

Krishan Lal Panwar is considered a prominent Dalit leader in Haryana politics and currently handles the Panchayat and Development as well as Mines and Geology portfolios in the Nayab Saini government. His political career spans more than three decades. Panwar first became an MLA from Asandh in 1991 on an INLD ticket and later joined the BJP in 2014. He subsequently won from Israna and served in key ministerial positions in previous BJP governments, including Transport, Housing and Jail departments.

After losing the 2019 Assembly election, Panwar was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP before returning to state politics in the 2024 election, where he was again elected MLA and inducted into the cabinet.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).