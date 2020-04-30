825 Held in Kolkata for Defying Lockdown, Not Wearing Masks

Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested 825 people in Kolkata for various reasons, including defying the lockdown, a senior officer said.

While 609 were arrested till 8 pm for deliberate violation of the "total safety restrictions, 167 were arrested for not wearing masks, he said.

Another 49 persons were held for spitting in the public, he added.

"We will prosecute those arrested under sections dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated," the officer said.

