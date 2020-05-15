84 New COVID-19 Cases in WB Today, Tally Reaches 2,461

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): West Bengal on Friday confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 2,461, including 135 deaths, said the State Health Department. 72 more deaths have occurred in the state due to comorbidity, it said. With 6,706 samples were tested on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state till May 15 stands at 69, 543. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 have recovered/migrated and 2,649 people have died. (ANI)

