Able, Experienced Administrator: PM Modi Congratulates Chouhan on Taking Oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and called him an "able and experienced administrator"."Congratulations to Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh. He is an able and experienced administrator who is extremely passionate about MP's development. Best wishes to him for taking the state to new heights of progress," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.Chouhan on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.Ahead of the ceremony, Chouhan appealed to the party workers not to celebrate the oath-taking ceremony in the wake of coronavirus.Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said that his aim right now is to stop the spread of coronavirus."As a BJP worker, I will work honestly for the development of Madhya Pradesh. But right now, the aim is to stop the spread of COVID-19. I have appealed to party workers to not celebrate the oath-taking ceremony and not come out on the streets. They should stay at home and pray for the newly formed government," Chouhan said.He earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 to 2018.This comes after Kamal Nath, on March 20, tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

