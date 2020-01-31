Action Being Taken in Jamia Shooting Incident, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Reacting on the Jamia firing incident, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that action is being taken against the person who took law and order in his own hands."Action is being taken against the person who took law and order in his hands," said the Minister.A youth opened fire in Jamia area leaving a student of Jamia Millia University injured on Thursday. The boy was sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board in Delhi on Friday.The Minister also accused said that people are being misled on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said"CAA does not take away citizenship from anyone, people are being misled and an environment of tension has been created in the country by a few people."CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and took refuge in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)