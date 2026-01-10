New Delhi, January 10: The mystery surrounding interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has deepened after scientists suggested the object may be older than the solar system itself. First discovered in 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System telescope in Chile, the comet has fueled Alien conspiracies and serious scientific curiosity alike.

The excitement intensified after Europa Clipper detected anomalous narrowband radio signals while imaging the comet from deep space. Researchers are now examining whether the signals and the comet’s strange behaviour are connected or simply a coincidence involving an exceptionally ancient object. MAVEN Spacecraft: NASA Confirms Loss of Contact After 10 Years Studying Mars.

Why 3I/ATLAS Stands Apart From Known Comets

Astronomers quickly flagged 3I/ATLAS as unusual. The comet showed non gravitational acceleration that could not be explained by normal outgassing. It also displayed a striking anti tail, a spike of material pointing toward the Sun and visually opposite to the main dust tail. Can Aliens Hear Us? NASA Study Finds Extraterrestrials Could Be Eavesdropping on Earth’s Space Conversations.

Adding to the intrigue was its unexpected size and brightness, combined with a hyperbolic trajectory that confirmed it did not originate within our solar system. These traits immediately classified it as an interstellar object, meaning it formed around another star before drifting into our cosmic neighbourhood.

Alien Signal Theory Meets Ancient Origins

What sets 3I/ATLAS apart from previous interstellar visitors is its chemistry. Early analysis points to a composition unlike most known comets, suggesting it formed in a vastly different stellar environment.

Recent studies now indicate the comet could predate the Sun itself, making it possibly the oldest interstellar object ever observed. If confirmed, this would mean 3I/ATLAS formed billions of years ago, carrying pristine material from a long vanished star system.

This age estimate has given fresh momentum to Alien speculation. Some scientists argue that ancient interstellar objects could theoretically host dormant probes or artificial materials from early civilizations. While there is no direct evidence of Alien technology, experts have not fully dismissed the possibility.

What Interstellar Objects Reveal About the Universe

Unlike objects born in our solar system, interstellar comets preserve chemical signatures from far beyond direct human observation. They offer rare insight into how planets, stars and possibly life forming elements emerge across the galaxy.

Studying 3I/ATLAS may help scientists understand whether water rich and life friendly materials are common throughout the universe, or if our solar system is an exception.

Europa Clipper Mission Remains on Course

NASA has emphasised that observing 3I/ATLAS was a secondary opportunity that did not affect Europa Clipper’s main objective. Launched in 2024, the spacecraft is heading toward Jupiter and will arrive in 2030.

Once there, it will conduct close flybys of Europa, searching for signs of habitability beneath its icy surface. The unexpected Alien signal encounter with 3I/ATLAS has also helped validate the spacecraft’s instruments for future deep space discoveries.

For now, 3I/ATLAS remains a cosmic wildcard, an ancient traveler whose age, origin and possible Alien connection continue to challenge what we know about the universe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (www.skyatnightmagazine.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

