Active COVID-19 Cases Rise to 1,884 in UP: Official

Lucknow, May 10 (PTI) The number of active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,884 on Sunday, while 1,504 patients have been discharged so far, a senior official said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 84 more people have tested positive for the disease.

On Saturday, 1,365 samples were tested in 273 pools, he told reporters.

The official said the Medical Education Department, on the directives of the chief minister, has devised a 'mentor institute system' which doctors can use to seek guidance for treating COVID-19 patients.

"If doctors at the Medical College Meerut face any difficulty, they can speak to experts at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow," he said.

The Medical College in Kanpur, which caters to patients from central UP, can consult the King George Medical University in Lucknow,. Similarly, the Medical College in Prayagraj can seek advice from the BHU's speciality team.

