Adityanath Hails Rs 20 Lakh Cr Economic Package Announced by PM

Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying it will help labourers, farmers and industries to come out of the crisis created by coronavirus.

"We are all grateful to the PM that during this crisis, he has announced a very large economic package of 20 lakh crore to support the poor, farmers, labourers, MSMEs, migrant workers, street vendors and daily wage earners," he said.

"I am confident that through this large economic package, not only the MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh but also the One District One Product will get a new height. Due to the corona crisis, the sector was facing a lot of hardships. This package will give a new financial boost to it," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said 10 lakh migrant workers have arrived in UP and over 20 lakh will come to the state in the coming days.

"I am confident that under the guidance of the prime minister we will overcome the crisis created due to coronavirus," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)