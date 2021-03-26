Arrow star Katie Cassidy will feature alongside actors Dermot Mulroney and Mel Gibson in the upcoming indie movie Agent Game. To be directed by Grant S Johnson from a script by Mike Langer and Tyler W Konney, the movie will also feature actors Katherine McNamara, Rhys Coiro and Annie Ilonzeh, reported Deadline. Mulroney will play Harris, a CIA officer involved in missions to detain and relocate foreign nationals for interrogation. Panama: Mauricio Henao Joins Mel Gibson in Upcoming Action-Thriller.

When a political shift in Washington turns his allies into enemies, Harris finds himself the scapegoat for a detainee's murder and must run from a team of operatives sent to bring him in (McNamara and Coiro), led by a ruthless double agent (Ilonzeh). Gibson will star in the movie asan intelligence official running the unsanctioned covert operation to hunt down the disgraced spy. Dangerous: Scott Eastwood to Lead Tyrese Gibson Starrer Action-Thriller, Mel Gibson to Make a Cameo.

The details of Cassidy's character are not known yet. Agent Game will be produced by Tyler W Konney through his production banner Taylor & Dodge.

Cassidy is best known for her role as Laurel Lance and Black Siren in the CW's "Arrowverse".

