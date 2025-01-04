BLACKPINK's Jisoo celebrates her 30th birthday on Friday. Born on January 3, 1995, Jisoo is part of one of the most-followed girl groups in the K-pop industry. There are several famous birthdays on January 3. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 3. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 3, along with their year of birth. 3 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jisoo Kim Florence Pugh Mel Gibson Michael Schumacher Greta Thunberg Raegan Revord Iman Gadzhi Sanjay Khan Gul Panag David Lloyd Lee Hyung-taik Adrián Alex Hales Chetan Sharma

January 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).