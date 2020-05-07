Air India Opens Its Bookings for Travel to London, Singapore and Parts of US from May 8-14

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): As part of its evacuation flights from India, Air India has opened its bookings for passengers, meeting certain eligibility criteria, wanting to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on flights operating between May 8 to May 14."Those who wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on Air India flights operating from May 8 to May 14, to please click on http://www.airindia.in/r1landingpage.htm for booking," read the official statement issued by Air India.Meanwhile, Air India's maiden evacuation flights to the United Kingdom and the USA got delayed for a day as the COVID-19 test reports of the national carrier's crew members are still awaited.Now, Delhi to San Francisco flight, which was earlier scheduled to depart on May 7, will operate from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on May 8 at around 3:30 am. Similarly, Mumbai to London flight has also been delayed by a day. The flight, which was earlier scheduled to depart on May 7, will now operate from Mumbai airport at around 6:30 am. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)