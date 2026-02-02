India A Win by 38 Runs! That's it, India A clinch victory in this warm-up fixture. USA will be pleased with their batting effort despite losing the game. They ended up posting 200. For India A Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with three wickets. That's all from this game.
Khaleel Ahmed picks his second wicket of the night as India A inch closer to victory. USA have done fairly well with the bat as compared to bowling. With four overs to go, they will be hoping to narrow the gap at least.
USA need 135 more runs to win in 48 balls at an asking rate of 16.87 runs per over. So, with top four back in the hutch, it is down to lower middle order to try and get some match practice.
Just when Andries Gous and Milind Kumar were looking to rebuild after two early jolts, Ravi Bishnoi strikes again. He accounts Milind Kumar. USA now need 167 more runs to win in 66 balls at an asking rate of 15.18 runs per over/
USA are two down now. Khaleel Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi have picked a wicket each. Monak Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla are the two batsmen dismissed.
Andries Gous and Monank Patel are the two opening batters for USA. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed begins proceedings for India A and he gives away 12 runs from the opening over. Mayank Yadav bowled the second over and he conceded 12 runs as well.
So, India A finish with a mammoth total of all thanks to Narayan Jagadeesan's 55-ball 104. He was well supported by skipper Ayush Badoni, who slammed unbeaten 60 off 26 balls. This is going to be an uphill task for USA. Do join us back for the chase.
India A are inching towards a mammoth total here. Captain Ayush Badoni is nearing his half-century as well, he has been ruthless in his innings thus far.
That's hundred up for Narayan Jagadeesan. A fine effort as he reaches the three-figure mark in 49 balls. India A looking strong for a big finish here. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni is going strong as well
USA have found a second wicket but after a long gap. It is Tilak Varma who has to go for 24-ball 38, remember this is his first game after the surgery and he is part of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad as well.
India A vs USA Warm up Match Live Score Updates: The second fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-uptakes place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Facing a formidable India A side, the United States squad is looking to fine-tune their tactics and acclimatise to the local conditions ahead of their tournament opener on 7 February.
As of late afternoon on 2 February, the atmosphere in Navi Mumbai remains conducive for a high-scoring encounter, with the stadium grounds staff reporting a hard, dry surface typical of this venue. The match commenced at 17:00 IST (11:30 GMT). As this is an unofficial warm-up fixture, the focus remains on squad rotation rather than a rigid competitive result.
The headline for the Indian side is the return of Tilak Varma, who is using this "A" team fixture to prove his fitness following a recent injury spell. Varma is expected to join the senior national camp tomorrow, ahead of the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad's warm-up against South Africa on 4 February.
The India A squad, captained by Ayush Badoni, features several IPL standouts including Mayank Yadav, Riyan Parag, and Ravi Bishnoi. This match serves as a crucial "stay-ready" opportunity for these players, who constitute the primary reserve list for the senior World Cup squad.
The United States squad, led by Monank Patel, is treating this as a high-stakes rehearsal. Given that the USA will face the senior Indian team in their opening group game, this encounter with the "A" side provides invaluable exposure to the variety and pace of Indian bowling.
Key players for the USA, including the prolific Saurabh Netravalkar and all-rounder Harmeet Singh, are expected to be given full workloads today to test their endurance in the Mumbai humidity.