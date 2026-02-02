India A vs USA Warm up Match Live Score Updates: The second fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-uptakes place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Facing a formidable India A side, the United States squad is looking to fine-tune their tactics and acclimatise to the local conditions ahead of their tournament opener on 7 February. Is India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Live Streaming Available?

As of late afternoon on 2 February, the atmosphere in Navi Mumbai remains conducive for a high-scoring encounter, with the stadium grounds staff reporting a hard, dry surface typical of this venue. The match commenced at 17:00 IST (11:30 GMT). As this is an unofficial warm-up fixture, the focus remains on squad rotation rather than a rigid competitive result.

The headline for the Indian side is the return of Tilak Varma, who is using this "A" team fixture to prove his fitness following a recent injury spell. Varma is expected to join the senior national camp tomorrow, ahead of the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad's warm-up against South Africa on 4 February. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.

The India A squad, captained by Ayush Badoni, features several IPL standouts including Mayank Yadav, Riyan Parag, and Ravi Bishnoi. This match serves as a crucial "stay-ready" opportunity for these players, who constitute the primary reserve list for the senior World Cup squad.

The United States squad, led by Monank Patel, is treating this as a high-stakes rehearsal. Given that the USA will face the senior Indian team in their opening group game, this encounter with the "A" side provides invaluable exposure to the variety and pace of Indian bowling.

Key players for the USA, including the prolific Saurabh Netravalkar and all-rounder Harmeet Singh, are expected to be given full workloads today to test their endurance in the Mumbai humidity.