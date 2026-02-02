Tahir Mukhtar, Free Fire Icon ‘TahirFuego’, Dies in Navi Mumbai; Indian Gaming Community Mourns His Death

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Mumbai, February 2: The Indian esports ecosystem is in mourning following the death of Tahir “TahirFuego” Mukhtar, a prominent professional Free Fire player and content creator. The 24-year-old athlete, who was associated with GodLike Esports, passed away on January 31, 2026, after being found in critical condition at the team's professional training facility.

Known as the "Shotgun King" within the competitive gaming circuit, Tahir was a respected figure who bridged the gap between professional play and digital entertainment. His sudden passing has triggered an immense outpouring of grief across social media platforms, with thousands of fans and fellow influencers paying tribute to his legacy. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, February 1, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

TahirFuego Incident Investigation

According to preliminary reports, Tahir was discovered in a critical state around midnight at the GodLike Esports bootcamp in Navi Mumbai. While unverified reports circulating online have suggested an incident of self-harm, local police authorities are currently conducting a formal investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Following the discovery, Tahir was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and placed on ventilator support. Despite the intervention of medical professionals, he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. GodLike Esports confirmed the news through an official statement, requesting privacy for his family and urging the community to avoid spreading unverified rumours.

Mental Health Awareness in Esports

Tahir’s career was marked by significant achievements, including a victory at Rumble in the Jungle Week 2 and podium finishes at the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. Originally a standout performer for Nigma Galaxy, he later joined GodLike Esports, eventually transitioning into a full-time content creator role in early 2024 to engage more closely with his audience. PlayStation Plus Games for February 2026: From Undisputed to Subnautica: Below Zero and Ace Combat 7; Know All About Upcoming Monthly Lineup.

The tragedy has reignited urgent discussions regarding the mental health and well-being of professional gamers in India. Many industry experts and fellow creators have used this moment to highlight the immense pressure, burnout, and emotional toll associated with high-stakes esports and the constant demands of content creation, calling for better support systems within the gaming community.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).