The road to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 officially begins today in Bengaluru, with Afghanistan and Scotland facing off in the first of 16 scheduled warm-up fixtures. The match, held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, serves as a vital trial for both sides as they finalise their combinations ahead of the tournament's start on 7 February. As of early afternoon on 2 February, both squads have arrived at the venue under clear skies, with ground conditions described by local officials as ideal for high-scoring T20 cricket.

The match is scheduled for a 15:00 IST (09:30 GMT) start. Led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan enters this warm-up with a focus on their world-class spin department. With the tournament being held on the subcontinent, the Afghan management is expected to give significant overs to Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Crucially, the team will be looking for stability at the top of the order. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are expected to open, but given the flexible warm-up rules, fans may see several middle-order batters retired early to give the entire 15-man squad time at the crease.

Scotland’s presence in this fixture follows their late addition to the tournament roster after Bangladesh’s withdrawal. Under captain Richie Berrington, the Scottish side arrived in India just days ago. This match is their primary opportunity to adjust to the red-soil bounce of the Bengaluru pitches. Key players to watch include George Munsey and Michael Leask, both of whom have extensive experience in global T20 leagues and will be pivotal to Scotland’s hopes in a challenging Group B.