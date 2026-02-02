Afghanistan Win by 61 Runs! That's it, Afghanistan secure a clinical victory as Scotland have been bundled out for 123 in 19.3 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai ends up with three wickets while Ziaur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi picked two wickets apiece.
As expected Scotland are struggling to get going, especially against the Afghanistan spinners. Mohammad Nabi has picked in his two overs thus far while Mujeeb ur Rahman came back after his first spell to pick a wicket as well.
Richie Berrington and Finlay McCreath are in the middle as Scotland need 117 more runs to win in 54 balls at a required run-rate of 13. So far, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Ziaur Rahman have been among the wickets for Afghanistan.
End of Powerplay overs and Scotland have lost a wicket. George Munsey falls to Azmatullah Omarzai after scoring run-a-ball 13. Meanwhile, Brandon McMullen is the new batsman in.
A watchful start for Scotland as opening pair of George Munsey and Michael Jones face Afghanistan opening bowling duo of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb ur Rahman.
A strong finish for Afghanistan as they manage 184 in their allotted 20 overs. veteran Mohammad Nabi smashed 34 off 16 balls before being dismissed to help his side post a good total. Scotland will need to bat well to chase this down as Afghanistan have quality spin attack. Do join us back for chase.
Two overs to go now and Afghanistan will be eyeing a strong finish here. Darwish Rasooli has retired out on 84 in order to give other batsmen a chance as well. Meanwhile, Shahidullah Kamal has joined Mohammad Nabi in the middle.
Afghanistan have lost two quick wickets but Darwish Rasooli is going strong. He is batting on 73. Ibrahim Zadran was dismissed on 36 while Azmatullah Omarzai managed only three runs.
That's hundred up for Afghanistan. The partnership between Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli is now frustrating Scotland as they search for the third wicket. Meanwhile, Rasooli has upped the ante and is nearing his half-century.
Halfway through and Afghanistan have recovered well through Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli stand, which is no worth 57 runs. Zadran is batting on 33 while Rasooli is on 27.
The road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially begins today in Bengaluru, with Afghanistan and Scotland facing off in the first of 16 scheduled warm-up fixtures. The match, held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, serves as a vital trial for both sides as they finalise their combinations ahead of the tournament’s start on 7 February. As of early afternoon on 2 February, both squads have arrived at the venue under clear skies, with ground conditions described by local officials as ideal for high-scoring T20 cricket. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
The match is scheduled for a 15:00 IST (09:30 GMT) start. Led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan enters this warm-up with a focus on their world-class spin department. With the tournament being held on the subcontinent, the Afghan management is expected to give significant overs to Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Crucially, the team will be looking for stability at the top of the order. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are expected to open, but given the flexible warm-up rules, fans may see several middle-order batters retired early to give the entire 15-man squad time at the crease. Is Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Live Streaming Available?
Scotland’s presence in this fixture follows their late addition to the tournament roster after Bangladesh’s withdrawal. Under captain Richie Berrington, the Scottish side arrived in India just days ago. This match is their primary opportunity to adjust to the red-soil bounce of the Bengaluru pitches. Key players to watch include George Munsey and Michael Leask, both of whom have extensive experience in global T20 leagues and will be pivotal to Scotland’s hopes in a challenging Group B.