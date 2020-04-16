Alex Carey Feels IPL May Not Take Place Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Jolimont [Australia], April 16 (ANI): Keeping in mind the current situation arising out of coronavirus crisis, Australian cricketer Alex Carey said he feels that Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 might not take place."It would have been nice to be in Delhi and playing cricket. It was my first time selected to be a part of the IPL. Currently, at this stage it is looking likely that it might not go ahead," Carey said in a Cricket Australia video release.The IPL 2020 was scheduled to commence on March 29. However, the league has now been postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).Carey said he is uncertain over when the pandemic will end but added that it is a 'good opportunity' for players to refresh and recharge."It's a difficult one at the moment because we're just so uncertain of how long this might carry on for... At the moment, I'm seeing it as a really good opportunity for the guys to refresh and recharge," he said. (ANI)

