Ambrane Launches BT-83 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in India

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Ambrane launched today a new Bluetooth enabled portable speaker, BT-83, in India.Ambrane BT-83 features a cylindrical rugged design. It has IPX6 protection against dirt and water splashes. It is powered by a 2200 mAh battery that promises wireless audio output for up to 7 hours, the official release notes.It can be operated within 10m range. Connectivity options include aux input, SD card, and Bluetooth. The portable speaker is available in black and teal blue. It is priced at INR 1999. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)