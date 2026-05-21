AmfAR Gala 2026: What It's Like Inside the Starry Fundraiser

CANNES, France (AP) — As the last Thursday of the Cannes Film Festival comes around, the rich and famous decamp from the Croisette and head up the coast to Antibes, where the famous Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc hosts the annual amfAR Gala.

The gala raises money for AIDS research, and this year's extravaganza is being hosted by Geena Davis, with Robbie Williams, Lizzo and Zara Larsson expected to perform. Since 1985, amfAR has raised nearly $950 million (841 million euros) in support of its programs and has awarded more than 3,800 grants to research teams worldwide.

The Associated Press has covered the event for more than a decade, and the AP will be offering a livestream of stars arriving for the gala Thursday beginning at 1600GMT on YouTube and APNews.com.

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Here’s an insider’s look at how the evening plays out.

How stars arrive at the amfAR gala

A special car pass is required to get anywhere near the exclusive Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc hotel, and taxis and limos wind their way up narrow French roads through a one-way system to reach the venue.

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They then sit in a long line waiting to drop off guests at the famous gates. Signs along the route remind any impatient guests that they must not get out and attempt to walk the last 50 meters (164 feet) to the hotel.

Once inside, wristbands are assigned with a table number attached for the exclusive dinner. Guests then queue again for their moment on the red carpet with celebrities and regular guests posing shoulder to shoulder in front of branded boards. Meanwhile, the shy and thirsty sneak around the back of the red carpet and enter without fanfare or delay.

After dodging the gantlet of elaborate dress trains and those posing for selfies, guests are ushered through to the back lawn which stretches all the way down to the sea, yachts bobbing in the distance as the sun starts to go down. Bars line the route, serving cocktails, Champagne and wines whilst servers wander with trays of canapés and the DJ pumps out some chilled tunes.

The celebrity spotting at the bars is always top notch, with Spike Lee and Adrien Brody having an animated chat over a glass of Champagne last year.

Inside the gala and its famous auction

Various works of art add to the impressive backdrop, to be admired before they are sold off at the auction later in the night.

At 8 p.m. the first announcement is made telling guests to head to the tent for dinner. These announcements continue for some time, sounding more urgent as guests continue their chitchat and pose for photos with no desire to be the first to take their seats.

Once inside guests continue to mingle. Jeff Bezos was one of last year's dinner guests who attracted attention as he moved between tables.

The dinner runs long into the night, interspersed with the auction.

This year guests can bid for a walk-on part in season 6 of the hit show “Emily in Paris,” a seven-day Arctic expedition with explorer Inge Solheim, as well as artwork by Tracey Emin and Andy Warhol.

Last year's top items for sale included a Dodge Charger driven by Vin Diesel in “Fast X" that raised 475,000 euros ($536,843.)

Guests are entertained with musical performances during the meal. Last year Ciara opened the night and Adam Lambert headlined with Duran Duran, getting guests to sing along to hits like “Notorious” and “View to a Kill.”

A fashion show is a regular feature of the auction. Last year, a James Bond-inspired collection curated by Carine Roitfeld made 450,000 euros ($508,505) for the charity.

After the meal, auction and entertainment, it's time to leave the tent and head to the after-party at the hotel's swimming pool and dance into the early hours.

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Louise Dixon has covered the amfAR gala for more than a decade. Among the most memorable items she’s seen sold at auction are a game of soccer with David Beckham and his friends, a private dinner performance from Andrea Bocelli at his family home and lunch with Robert De Niro that combined have raised more than 2 million euros.

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For more coverage of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).