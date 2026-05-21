US Influencer Gabriela Gonzalez Arrested in Dark-Web Murder Plot Against Ex, Singer Jack Avery; Details Inside

Social media influencer Gabriela “Gabi” Gonzalez has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged dark-web murder-for-hire plot targeting her former boyfriend, singer Jack Avery. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office unsealed charges against the 24-year-old fashion and lifestyle influencer, her father, Francisco Gonzalez, 59, and her former boyfriend, Kai Faron Cordrey, 26. All three face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder, and attempted murder-for-hire following a multi-year investigation involving federal authorities. Actor Niranjan Assaulted: Odiya Star Hit With Beer Bottle in Bengaluru Bar Brawl, Case Registered.

Details of Alleged Dark-Web Plot to Target Jack Avery

According to prosecutors, the alleged conspiracy began as early as 2020 amid a contentious custody dispute over Gonzalez and Avery’s seven-year-old daughter. Court documents reveal that Cordrey allegedly created an online profile under the pseudonym “LizardKing69” to establish a murder-for-hire account on the dark web.

Investigators state that Cordrey also solicited acquaintances, indicating in April 2021 that a "bounty" of over USD 5,000 was available to anyone who could remove Avery from his daughter’s life. The operation was reportedly financed by Francisco Gonzalez, a Florida-based civil attorney.

Law enforcement officials allege that the elder Gonzalez transferred approximately $14,000 to Cordrey across two transactions in early 2021 under the guise of web development fees. The scheme collapsed after Cordrey unknowingly engaged with an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman, who recorded conversations detailing payment structure, timing, and proof of completion.

Custody Dispute Cited as Potential Motive

The unsealed affidavits suggest the alleged assassination plot stemmed from a prolonged legal battle over the former couple's daughter. Avery, a former member of the prominent boy band Why Don't We, dated Gonzalez for roughly a year and a half before separating in late 2019, shortly after the birth of their child.

In court documents reviewed by reporters, detectives noted that Francisco Gonzalez had previously hired a private investigator to track Avery in Hawaii and attempt to gather information to declare him an unfit parent. Prosecutors allege that when these efforts failed to grant Gabriela Gonzalez sole custody, the trio shifted their focus toward planning a lethal attack that they intended to disguise as an accident.

Jack Avery Seeks Protection and Full Custody

Following the unsealing of the criminal charges, Avery filed an emergency request in a Los Angeles court seeking sole physical and legal custody of his daughter, alongside a formal restraining order against Gonzalez. In his court statement, Avery revealed that the FBI had initially warned him five years ago that it was unsafe to be around Gonzalez, causing him severe emotional distress and paranoia.

Avery's petition also detailed recent harassment from Gonzalez's associates following her May 15 arrest. According to the filing, unidentified individuals have repeatedly trespassed on his property and bombarded his phone demanding access to the child, who is currently undergoing evaluation by social workers.

Legal Status of the Accused Gabriela Gonzalez

Gabriela Gonzalez was taken into custody in California on May 15 while reportedly attempting to board a flight, and she is currently being held in a Los Angeles County jail without bail. She appeared in court on May 19 but did not enter a plea. Govinda’s Manager Addresses 4 AM Attack Claims, Reveals Actor Received Death Threats; Rejects Criminal Intent Rumours.

Her father, Francisco Gonzalez, was arrested by local authorities in Seminole County, Florida, and is facing extradition to California to face the conspiracy charges. The Florida Bar has also confirmed it is reviewing the allegations against the practising attorney for potential disciplinary action.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).