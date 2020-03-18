Army Chief Gen Naravane Reviews Coronavirus Quarantine Facility at Jaisalmer Military Station

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday reviewed the army's coronavirus quarantine facility at the Jaisalmer Military Station.

During his two-day visit to Rajasthan, Naravane also went to the border areas and reviewed the operational readiness of the Indian Army along the western borders.

A total of 118 men and 171 women evacuated from Iran are undergoing the mandatory quarantine period at the Army's Wellness Centre facility in Jaisalmer.

The Wellness Centre is equipped with all the facilities to make the stay of those quarantined comfortable, the army said.

Women and men have been kept in different barracks as per their age groups.

A dedicated team of medical staff has been earmarked and placed at the Centre to monitor the residents, it added.

All rooms have been provided with televisions and provision for indoor and outdoor sports has also been made for their recreation.

The Centre has been totally isolated and jawans have been deployed round the clock for its security, the army said.

Overall, the Wellness Centre has been established with an aim to ensure that the people who are in quarantine leave the place healthy, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)