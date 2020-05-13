Army Chief Visits Troops on Western Front

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Army chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas of the Sapta Shakti Command in the states of Rajasthan and Punjab on May 12-13.The Army Chief, accompanied by Sapth Shakti Army Commander, Lt Gen Alok Kler, visited formations in the field and reviewed their operational preparedness, including logistic aspects."The Chief of Army Staff interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation. He appreciated the high state of operational preparedness of the Sapta Shakti Command to thwart any threat that inimical forces may pose across the Western Front," an official release said.The Army chief commended efforts of the formations in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic.Addressing the officers, the Army Chief declared that IBGs (Integrated Battle Groups) will be operationalised soon.He also advised optimisation of funds allotted under defence budget in view of the economic constraints due to COVID-19 and said that the funds should be utilised judiciously giving highest priority to operational needs.He exhorted all ranks to continue the excellent work and to maintain the highest standards of battle readiness. (ANI)

