Annapurna Yojana Scheme in West Bengal: Step-by-Step Guide To Track INR 3,000 Cash Transfer Status

The West Bengal government's newly introduced women's welfare initiative, the Annapurna Yojana, officially went live on Wednesday, June 3, marking the rollout of direct cash transfers to eligible beneficiaries across the state. Under the scheme, verified women aged between 25 and 60 will receive a monthly financial grant of IN 3,000 deposited directly into their bank accounts. The rollout represents a major structural shift in the state's social welfare framework, expanding the scope of direct financial assistance to an estimated initial phase of more than 28 lakh resident women.

Implementation of Annapurna Yojana and Migration Protocols

Administered by the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, the Annapurna Yojana officially replaces the state's previous flagship welfare initiative, the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. To prevent administrative bottlenecks, authorities confirmed that existing, verified beneficiaries of the prior program are being automatically migrated into the new system. Annapurna Yojana 2026: Check Eligibility, Required Documents and Steps To Apply for Annapurna Bhandar Scheme.

However, state guidelines specify that automatic transfer remains subject to dynamic eligibility checks. Individuals registered as deceased, non-residents, or those flagged as absent during recent administrative reviews will be excluded. Furthermore, applicants who are active income-tax payers or hold permanent government employment yielding a regular salary or pension are legally disqualified from the financial assistance.

Verification Procedures for New Enrolments

For residents not previously enrolled, a dedicated online portal opened on June 1 to process fresh applications. The registration process involves a comprehensive application form requiring demographic profiles, bank data, and relevant household details. State officials have launched a 90-day comprehensive enrolment drive to ensure full coverage across both rural and urban areas. To handle the field-level logistics, municipal and Block Development Officers (BDOs) are conducting ward-by-ward and door-to-door verifications. Commenting on the administrative support system, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari emphasised, "There is no need to be worried. Our officials will go door-to-door and help women fill the forms. Do not pay heed to any rumours. We want only genuine beneficiaries to receive the benefits of the scheme." The final authority to sanction and upload verified application profiles rests with the respective District Magistrates and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner.

How To Track Annapurna Yojana Payment Status Online

The government utilises the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to distribute the INR 3,000 monthly disbursements. Because payments are routed strictly through automated clearing networks, funds are sent exclusively to bank accounts actively linked with a beneficiary's identification details. Beneficiaries seeking to verify if their monthly grant has been successfully credited can check their records through the state's official digital portal. The tracking mechanism can be accessed via the following process:

Step 1: Navigate to the official West Bengal Social Security Portal homepage at socialsecurity.wb.gov.in.

Navigate to the official West Bengal Social Security Portal homepage at socialsecurity.wb.gov.in. Step 2: Locate and click the dedicated option labelled "Track Applicant Status".

Locate and click the dedicated option labelled "Track Applicant Status". Step 3: Input a verified credential, such as the unique Application Reference ID, a registered mobile number, or a valid Swasthya Sathi card number.

Input a verified credential, such as the unique Application Reference ID, a registered mobile number, or a valid Swasthya Sathi card number. Step 4: Complete the security captcha challenge and click "Search" to view real-time transaction logs and application remarks. Annapurna Yojana 2026 Form Released: Know How To Download and Apply Offline.

Financial experts advise applicants to independently check their bank mapping status on the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) portal. If an account is inactive or unlinked, the state's automated billing system will register a transaction failure, delaying the arrival of the cash grant even if the application displays an "Approved" administrative status.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).