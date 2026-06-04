Khan Sir's Institute Attack Case: 2 Security Guards of Khan Global Studies Detained After Viral Video Shows Firing During Attack in Patna

The investigation into the late-night attack on educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan’s coaching institute has taken a sharp turn, with the Patna Police detaining two security guards associated with the centre. The action follows the emergence of video footage showing gunshots being fired into the air during the June 2 incident at Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna's Musallahpur area. The weapons allegedly used by the guards have been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

CCTV Footage Contradicts Initial Police Assessment

The development comes a day after the police had publicly stated that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and localised inquiries yielded no evidence of firing during the confrontation. Faizal Khan, widely known as "Khan Sir", had initially claimed that "eight to 10 rounds of gunfire were fired outside the institute" by individuals linked to a business rival. Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Targeted in Patna Firing, Security Guard Injured (Watch Video).

Khan Sir Coaching Centre Security Guards Taken Into Custody

Viral Video Shows Security Guards Firing Outside Khan Sir Coaching Centre in Patna

#Bihar: In connection with the violence and vandalism outside #KhanSir's coaching center in Patna, a video is being circulated claiming that a shooting occurred. In this 38-second video, a young man is seen firing. According to sources, the person who fired the shots is said to… https://t.co/NjAfw5CkPG pic.twitter.com/njYggiPvqt — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 4, 2026

According to a press release issued on Thursday by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (SP) Central, investigators subsequently retrieved a separate video during the ongoing probe in the Kadamkuan police station jurisdiction. The footage allegedly captured "two persons" discharging firearms into the air following the initial clash. The Kadamkuan police station verified the clip, leading the department to state, "Following verification, a case has been registered and two guards associated with KGS have been taken into custody for questioning and further action."

Patna Police Issues Official Statement

Roots of the Commercial Coaching Tensions in Patna

The violent dispute erupted at approximately 10:10 PM on June 2. Investigators stated that a group of 15 to 20 individuals allegedly connected to a rival firm targeted the premises with stone-pelting and acts of vandalism. Khan suggested the attack was driven by commercial animosity stemming from his institute’s low-fee model and its recent success metrics. "Classes had got over, results of Bihar Police recruitment had come, thousands qualified, we were tired, then some anti-social elements came, started threatening, and beat up the guard," Khan said on the night of the incident, adding that the facility had faced prior threats of being "blown up".

Rival Coaching Director Remanded as Probe Widens

While the firing allegations remain under forensic review, police maintain that the core event involved severe property damage and physical assault. CCTV footage from neighbouring establishments caught a group allegedly linked to the Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute pulling down a KGS advertisement hoarding and hurling bricks at the building. One guard, identified as Chun Chun, suffered a severe head injury during the assault and was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). On Wednesday, June 3, police arrested three suspects, including Raushan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute. The First Information Report (FIR) formally names Anand alongside co-accused individuals Prince, Abhishek, and Gaurav, in addition to 15 to 20 unidentified rioters.

Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-1, Rajesh Ranjan, noted that while the initial complaint lacked a specific motive, localised competition over candidate success in the state constable recruitment examinations appeared to have triggered the conflict. "It is being suggested that there may have been some resentment or jealousy between the two coaching institutes over these developments. Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge," Ranjan said. Khan Sir’s Patna Coaching Centre Under Tight Security As Students Protest Shooting Incident.

Legal and Statutory Charges Filed in Connection With the Incident

The formal case was logged at the Kadamkuan police station based on a complaint submitted by Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, the manager of Khan Global Studies. The FIR contains strict statutory provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and local codes. The text invokes criminal sections relating to attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy, mischief and wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and acts endangering life or personal safety and intentionally insulting to provoke a breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Patna Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).