Arsenal on the Verge of Premier League Title After Beating Burnley

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal closed in on a first Premier League title in 22 years by seeing out a tense 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday in its penultimate game of the campaign, thanks to Kai Havertz's first-half goal.

The result means second-placed Manchester City must end Bournemouth's 16-game unbeaten run on Tuesday to take the title fight into the final weekend. Even so, Arsenal will be crowned champion if it beats Crystal Palace away on Sunday.

It would be Arsenal's first league title since 2004, when the “Invincibles” went unbeaten under Arsene Wenger.

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Current manager Mikel Arteta is two wins away from delivering the club's greatest ever season as Arsenal also plays Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

Fittingly, the goal against already relegated Burnley came from a corner — the source of so many crucial Arsenal goals this season — as Havertz rose highest to head in a delivery from Bukayo Saka in the 37th.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 02:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).