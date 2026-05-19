Firozabad Shocker: Dalit BSc Student Dies by Suicide After Caste-Based Assault in Uttar Pradesh

A 20-year-old Dalit BSc student in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district allegedly died by suicide after he was reportedly assaulted and humiliated by a group of men who allegedly targeted him over his caste identity. The incident, which occurred in the Shikohabad area, has triggered outrage and renewed concerns over caste-based violence and social discrimination in the state, as reported by TOI. The deceased, identified as Atin Kumar, was a resident of Nagla Bilautia village under Shikohabad police station limits. According to police and family members, the student died by suicide in his room on Sunday, a day after the alleged assault.

According to the family, the incident began after Atin allegedly went to ask about a girl at a local library. Relatives claimed that a group of men later confronted him, accused him of harassing the girl and allegedly assaulted him after learning about his caste background. Kushinagar Shocker: Man Shoots Sister-in-Law to Death, Dies by Suicide Over Relationship Dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

The family further alleged that the student was physically attacked, publicly humiliated and mentally harassed. Reports citing relatives said his mobile phone was checked and some material was allegedly deleted under pressure. Family members claimed the assault left him deeply distressed and emotionally traumatised in the hours before his death.

Suicide Note Under Investigation

Police said a purported suicide note was recovered from the room and has been sent for forensic examination. According to reports, the note allegedly mentioned physical assault, humiliation and mental torture. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lovers Die by Suicide by Hanging Themselves on Eve of Girl’s Marriage in Shahjahanpur.

In the note, the student reportedly questioned what mistake he had committed and described feeling cornered after the incident. Investigators are examining the authenticity of the note along with other evidence, including medical records and call details. Officials said the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis would help establish the sequence of events leading to the death.

Police have launched an investigation into the case and said statements from family members and witnesses are being recorded. Authorities are also examining allegations that caste-based abuse and intimidation were involved in the incident.

Officials said legal action would be taken based on evidence gathered during the investigation. As of now, police have not publicly confirmed the exact charges or announced arrests in the case. The incident has sparked anger among local residents and Dalit organisations, who have demanded strict action against those accused of assaulting the student.

Wider Concerns Over Caste Discrimination

The case has once again highlighted concerns surrounding caste-based discrimination and violence faced by Dalit students and young people in India. Rights groups and activists have long argued that social humiliation and caste prejudice continue to affect access to education, dignity and mental well-being.

Several past incidents involving Dalit students across the country have triggered national debate over institutional and social discrimination. Police said the Firozabad investigation is ongoing and further action will depend on forensic findings and witness testimonies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).