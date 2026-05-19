Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 19

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has reached its business end. Today, Tuesday, 19 May, features a crucial Match 64 of the tournament, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The fixture carries significant weight for the home side as the race for the remaining playoff positions intensifies. For the visitors, the match presents an opportunity to disrupt the qualification mathematical equations of their opponents. You Can Follow Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

RR vs LSG Match Details and Timings

The encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants is scheduled to commence at 19:30 IST, with the traditional coin toss taking place half an hour earlier at 7:00 PM IST. This evening game marks the final home fixture for Rajasthan Royals at the Jaipur venue this season, which is expected to draw a capacity crowd to support the franchise in a must-win scenario.

Where to Watch RR vs LSG Live Streaming and Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the live broadcast of tonight's match across the Star Sports Network, which provides linear television coverage in multiple regional languages alongside the main English feed. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: SRH, GT Qualify For Playoffs.

For digital viewers, the live streaming of the match will be accessible via the JioHotstar platform. The stream can be accessed via their official mobile application as well as through web browsers on personal computers and smart televisions.

Team Context and Playoff Stakes

Rajasthan Royals enter this fixture sitting in sixth place on the points table, accumulated from 12 points across their previous outings. Following a recent five-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on 17 May, the Royals face a strict win-only situation to keep their hopes of a top-four finish mathematically alive. They will rely heavily on teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been a standout performer with the bat this season.

Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, arrive in Jaipur having already been eliminated from the playoff contention. However, they demonstrated their potential as dangerous spoilers in their previous game by defeating Chennai Super Kings. Boasting dynamic players like Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis, LSG will be playing for pride and aiming to finish their 2026 campaign on a positive note.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).