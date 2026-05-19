Athletics Pitcher J.T. Ginn Loses No-hitter in 9th Inning, and then Loses 2-1 to the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Athletics starter J.T. Ginn took a no-hitter into the ninth inning Monday night before Adam Frazier lined a leadoff single for the Los Angeles Angels.

Zach Neto followed with a two-run homer that gave the Angels a 2-1 victory, handing Ginn and the A's a heartbreaking loss.

Frazier lined an 0-2 pitch over shortstop for a clean single, giving Los Angeles just its third baserunner. Neto then drove a 2-0 sinker to center field for his eighth home run of the season.

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Ginn (2-2) was trying for the first no-hitter in the majors since September 2024. He threw 105 pitches, 64 for strikes. He struck out 10, walked one and hit Neto with a pitch in the sixth.

The right-hander from Mississippi, who turns 27 on Wednesday, closed out the seventh with his 10th strikeout — setting a career high.

The game was scoreless until pinch-hitter Lawrence Butler put the A's ahead 1-0 with an RBI single.

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It was the 30th career start for Ginn, who made his major league debut in August 2024.

The Angels haven't been no-hit since Sept. 11, 1999 — the longest active streak in the majors.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).