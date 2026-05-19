Reliance, HDFC Bank and TCS Drop Out of Top 100 List After Sharp Selloff As India Loses Elite Global Market Status
An ongoing equity selloff has removed all Indian companies from the global top 100 by market capitalisation, a stark drop from three firms in early 2025. Driven by foreign outflows and oil-inflation risks, the contraction halved India's USD 100 billion corporate club, leaving only Reliance, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel above the mark.
India's presence in the upper echelons of global equity markets has faced a major contraction, with no Indian corporations figuring among the world's top 100 listed firms by market capitalisation. The drop marks a visible shift from the start of 2025, when three domestic giants - Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - held positions on the elite global list. A prolonged domestic equity selloff, driven by record foreign portfolio outflows and worsening macroeconomic pressures, has systematically eroded the dollar value of India's largest conglomerates.
Sharp Slides Across Key Sectors and Tickers
The decline in global rankings is visible across India's highly valued corporate entities. Reliance Industries, the nation’s most valuable firm, has slipped to approximately 106th globally, down from 57th at the start of 2025 and 73rd at the beginning of 2026. HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, now occupies the 190th position, dropping from its 97th spot at the start of 2025. Similarly, telecom leader Bharti Airtel has fallen to 202nd from 164th over the last few months. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher; Adani Group Stocks Rally After US SEC Case Relief.
The correction has been notably severe within India's prominent technology sector. TCS recorded the steepest descent among major large-caps, tumbling to 314th globally from 84th at the start of 2025 and 171st at the start of 2026. Infosys has slid to 590th from 198th in 2025, while consumer goods giant ITC Limited dropped to 702nd from its previous baseline of 296th.
Global Market Cap Rankings of Top Indian Companies
|Company Name
|Rank (Start of 2025)
|Rank (Start of 2026)
|Current Rank (May 2026)
|Reliance Industries
|57th
|73rd
|106th
|HDFC Bank
|97th
|—
|190th
|Bharti Airtel
|—
|164th
|202nd
|ICICI Bank
|—
|215th
|274th
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|—
|231st
|276th
|TCS
|84th
|171st
|314th
|Infosys
|198th
|330th
|590th
|ITC
|296th
|466th
|702nd
The Shriving of the USD 100 Billion Club
The ongoing market weakness has also compressed India's representation within the broader global top 500, with the country’s count dropping to just nine companies from 13 at the start of the year and 15 in early 2025. Furthermore, the domestic club of listed firms boasting a market capitalisation above USD 100 billion has halved from six to just three entities. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and TCS have all slid below this valuation threshold. Currently, only three Indian corporations maintain a valuation above UD 100 billion:
- Reliance Industries: ~USD 198 Billion
- HDFC Bank: USD 124 Billion
- Bharti Airtel: USD 113 Billion
Geopolitical and Macro Factors Drive Outflows
Market analysts trace the roots of this valuation erosion back to mid-2024, when domestic equities entered a prolonged period of underperformance. Rich structural valuations, moderate corporate earnings growth, a depreciating Indian Rupee, and escalating global trade frictions initially prompted foreign institutional investors to pare down holdings. The selling momentum intensified significantly following geopolitical conflicts involving the US, Iran, and Israel, which pushed international crude oil prices above USD 100 per barrel. As a major energy importer, the surge in oil prices has clouded India’s macroeconomic outlook by introducing inflationary risks and widening the fiscal deficit. Adani Enterprises Limited Share Price Today, May 19, 2026.
A coordinated wave of rating and outlook downgrades from prominent global brokerages has sustained the downward technical pressure. Major institutions, including UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura, lowered their outlooks on Indian equities in March, followed sequentially by JPMorgan, HSBC, and Goldman Sachs in April. Citigroup joined the consensus with a revised outlook in the first week of May.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).