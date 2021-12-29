Singer Badshah on Wednesday said child artist Sahdev Dirdo, who was injured in an accident, is recovering well. The ten-year-old boy, who shot to fame after a video of him singing "Bachpan ka Pyaar" song went viral on the internet, was injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Singer Sahdev Dirdo Grievously Hurt in a Road Accident; Condition Critical.

Badshah, who came out with a remix version of "Bachpan ka Pyaar", featuring Dirdo in August this year, took to Twitter to share the health update and said he will soon visit Raipur to meet him. "Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers," Badhshah wrote. 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo Meets With Accident, Undergoing Treatment At Medical College in Jagdalpur.

Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers 🙏🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 29, 2021

The young boy, a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, became an internet sensation after a video of him singing "Bachpan ka Pyaar" went viral on the Internet. The video was reportedly shot in 2019 inside his classroom by his school teacher.

