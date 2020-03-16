Banerjee Condition Critical: Family

Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) The condition of legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian PK Banerjee, who is on life support since March 2, has deteriorated, family sources said on Monday.

"He is very critical at the moment," a family source said.

Suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with underlying history of Parkinson's disease and dementia and heart problem, the 83-year-old has been on pacemaker.

