Bangladesh Pacer Mohammad Sharif Retires from All Forms of Cricket

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Sharif, who last played an international match in 2007, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, ending a 20-year-long illustrious domestic career.The right-arm bowler made his debut against Zimbabwe in an ODI fixture in 2001. He went on to play nine 50-over matches for the country and scalped 10 wickets.Sharif got his first Test call against the same opponent in the same year. He has featured in 10 Tests games and picked 14 wickets.After a decent start to his international career, he was plagued by injuries and lost his place in the side in 2002, and also shortly after the 2003 World Cup due to a series of operations which he underwent in India and Australia.He played his last international match against Sri Lanka in 2007 in Colombo.The 34-year-old had an amazing record in the first-class cricket. In 132 matches, he has bagged 393 wickets with an average of 28.03 including 15 five-wicket hauls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)