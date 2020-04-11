Shakib Al Hasan Posts PDA Photo With Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir on Instagram

Shakib Al Hasan with his wife (Photo Credits: @shaki_b75/Instagram)

Bangladesh all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan took to Instagram to share an adorable snapshot with his wife, Umme Ahmed Shishir. The Bangladesh all-rounder uploaded the picture and chose to exclude caption. The duo got married in 2012 and in 2015 the couple gave birth to their first child daughter Alaina Hasan. Meanwhile, Shakib recently, in an Instagram post, hinted that he and his wife are expecting a second child. Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan Axed From Bangladesh’s Central Contract List.

The 33-year-old posted a picture of his daughter holding an onesie with “welcome home” written over it. The cricketer also indicated about the second child in his caption by writing, “Big sisterhood.” Meanwhile, Shakib’s latest photo with wife is being loved by fans.

Here’s Shakib Al Hasan’s latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shakib al hasan (@shaki_b75) on Apr 11, 2020 at 1:38am PDT

The all-rounder last featured for Bangladesh in a T20I against Afghanistan in September 2019. He was subsequently banned from all forms of cricket for two years (with one year of that suspended) after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The cricketer failed to report approaches made to him by bookies.

Shakib is considered one of the greats of the game in Bangladesh. He has played 56 Tests, 206 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 76 T20Is. The all-rounder made his international debut for Bangladesh in 2006.