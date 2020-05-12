Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Train to Have 5 Extra Coaches to Meet High Demand

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Keeping in view the high demand for tickets, the East Coast Railway has decided to add five more coaches to the special air-conditioned train scheduled to start its journey from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Of the additional coaches, four will be 3AC and one will be 2AC, a senior ECoR official said on Tuesday.

The rake will now consist of 22 coaches instead of 17, the official said.

Tickets for the special train were sold out in 30 minutes after online booking commenced through the IRCTC website on Monday evening.

In an advisory, the ECoR asked passengers of the special train to carry own food and linen and reach Bhubaneswar station for screening at least 90 minutes before the train's departure at 10 AM on Wednesday.

The special train will stop at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tata, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Kanpur Central before reaching New Delhi.

The ECoR said only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed go to the platform.

"All passengers will have to clear medical screening before boarding the train. Only asymptomatic passengers shall be permitted to travel," the ECoR official said.

