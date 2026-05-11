Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur Viral Video: PBKS Star Spotted Walking Together in Dharamshala Without Security

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Indian international and Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has become the subject of social media discussion following a relaxed public appearance in Dharamshala. On Monday, 11 May, a fan-recorded video surfaced showing the 27-year-old pacer strolling through a local market alongside rumoured girlfriend and actor Samreen Kaur. The footage, which was captured just hours before Punjab Kings’ crucial Match 55 against Delhi Capitals, quickly went viral. While the pair appeared comfortable navigating the traffic and crowds, the primary focus of the online conversation shifted toward the cricketer’s lack of visible security personnel. Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs DC IPL 2026.

This is not the first time Arshdeep and Samreen Kaur have been linked in the public eye. Rumours regarding their relationship intensified earlier this season after a video emerged of the pacer carrying multiple bags for the actor at an airport.

Watch Video: Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur Walking Together

Arshdeep Singh with Samreen Kaur on the streets of Dharamshala . Only in Himachal you’ll see cricketers walking around so freely without much security or chaos! Still feels a bit risky though. Wonder what the usual protocol is for players in such situations? pic.twitter.com/pjsirG1ypw — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 11, 2026

Despite the recurring sightings and the significant attention from the "paparazzi" and fans alike, neither Arshdeep nor Samreen has issued a formal statement regarding their personal lives. Both individuals have consistently maintained a private stance on the matter.

The off-field distraction comes at a pivotal moment for Punjab Kings. After an unbeaten run in their first seven matches of the 2026 season, the team has suffered three consecutive defeats. They currently sit in fourth place with 13 points, making tonight’s encounter at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium a must-win fixture to secure their playoff status. What Happens if Delhi Capitals Lose Tonight to Punjab Kings? IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios Explained.

Arshdeep Singh remains a vital component of the PBKS bowling attack, having recently claimed three wickets against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. As the team moves into the final phase of the league stage, the management will be hoping their lead pacer remains focused on the challenges of the Dharamshala pitch, which is expected to offer significant assistance to fast bowlers under the lights.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).