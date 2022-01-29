Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, who would be gracing the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' for the show's season finale, in a new promo, was seen shedding tears along with host Salman Khan, after dedicating a tribute for the late Sidharth Shukla.Colors TV shared the promo clip from the upcoming episode on their official Instagram handle, in which Shehnaaz, who had met Sidharth during their stint on 'Bigg Boss 13', performed her song 'Tu Yaheen Hain' and relived her memories with the actor. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Get Emotional On Stage As They Remember Sidharth Shukla (Watch Video).

After the tribute, as she met Salman, Shehnaaz could not hold back her tears and got emotional while the 'Wanted' actor gave a tight hug to console her."Aapko dekh kar emotional ho gayi," she said to Salman before her voice trails off. Salman too got emotional and couldn't hold back his tears. The last time Shehnaaz was on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' was when she and Sidharth, who was rumoured to be her boyfriend, had come as guests.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Raqesh Bapat Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Her Unacceptable Behaviour With His GF Shamita Shetty (Watch Promo Video).

Shehnaaz had released her music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', in the beloved memory of Sidharth, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. The 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale is going to be a two-part episode that will air on January 28-29 at 8 pm onwards on Colors TV.

