Shehnaaz Gill is all set to grace the stage of Bigg Boss 15 for its grand finale. The makers have dropped a promo video in which she is seen playing tribute to late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The actress gets all emotional as she meets show’s host Salman Khan. The two are seen getting teary-eyed on staged as they remember Sidharth.

Watch Promo Of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

