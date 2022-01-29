Tejasswi Prakash’s behaviour with Shamita Shetty has not gone down well with Raqesh Bapat. The makers have released a promo video in which Raqesh is seen slamming Tejasswi for the accusations that she made against his girlfriend Shamita that she’s interested in Karan Kundrra and also for age-shaming her. The promo also a gives a glimpse of how the two ladies once again indulge in verbal spat and labelling each other insecure.

Watch Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Promo Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

