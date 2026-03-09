Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan is reportedly on the path to recovery and is expected to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai within the next three to four days. The 90-year-old veteran was admitted on February 17, 2026, following a "minimal" brain haemorrhage that caused significant concern across the film industry. According to a report by journalist Vickey Lalwani, Khan is now stable, conscious, and showing marked improvement. Journalistic reports indicate that a brain clot has been successfully treated, and the Khan family is relieved as he prepares to return home. ‘Salim Khan Is out of…’: Salman Khan’s ‘Jai Ho’ Co-Star Daisy Shah Provides Health Update on Screenwriter.

Salim Khan Undergoes Brain Angiography

Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital’s emergency room around 8:30 AM on February 17 after experiencing "jerks" and high blood pressure. Dr. Jalil Parkar and a specialized team of doctors performed a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) an advanced diagnostic procedure to visualise brain veins rather than traditional invasive surgery. While he was initially placed on ventilator support as a safeguard due to his age, he was weaned off shortly after. Following an initial wave of public interest, the Khan family requested medical privacy, leading to a period of limited official updates. Close friend Javed Akhtar confirmed Salim is fine. He's sitting on a chair and talking. Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Did Not Undergo Surgery After Minimal Brain Haemorrhage, Confirm Lilavati Hospital Doctors (Watch Video)

About Salim Khan

Born on November 24, 1935, Salim Khan is a towering figure in Indian cinema. Though he began his career as an actor in the 1960s with the film Baarat, he eventually found his true calling in screenwriting. As one half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo, he revolutionised Bollywood by co-penning masterpieces like Sholay, Deewaar and Zanjeer. He is the father of superstar Salman Khan and siblings Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita. Despite the recent health scare, his recovery is being hailed as a testament to his resilience at 90.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).