Koppal, October 8: A local BJP Yuva Morcha President, Venkatesh Kurubara, was brutally murdered on Wednesday in the Gangavathi town of the Koppal District in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in front of Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Koppal Ram L Arasiddi, the 31-year-old Gangavathi BJP Yuva Morcha President was coming from Devi Camp to Gangavathi, when a group of people brutally beat him to death with long maces. BJP Leader Pitabas Panda Shot Dead by Unknown Bike-Borne Assailants Near His Residence in Odisha's Ganjam.

The attackers had followed Venkatesh Kurubara and quickly fled the scene after killing him. Police suspect a gang war over old enmity and gambling. DY SP Siddana Gowda Patil visited the site and inspected the incident. Further investigation underway. Meanwhile, State BJP President BY Vijayendra condoled the death of Vekatesh, "The news of the tragic demise of Venkatesh, who was the president of the Yuva Morcha in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, is heartbreaking. I express my condolences for the deceased's death. May Venkatesh's soul attain eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family to bear this sorrow."

