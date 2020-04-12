BJP Welcomes J-K Govt Decision on 'Darbar Move', Terms Omar's Objection 'childish'

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Sunday welcomed the government's decision on the upcoming 'Darbar Move' and termed former chief minister Omar Abdullah's criticism of the order as "childish and irresponsible".

Abdullah, also the National Conference vice-president, on Friday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir government's order of keeping the Move offices functional in both regions of the Union territory, saying it would create confusion among the people.

The BJP called upon people to stand with the government's decision "to save their lives and expose politicians trying to promote anarchy and bringing disaster at the door steps of public".

The government has ordered the formal opening of the annual Darbar Move offices in summer capital Srinagar on May 4, but said employees would work on a "as is where is" basis.

The practice of 'Darbar Move', under which the government functions from Jammu during the six months of winter and in Srinagar during the summer, was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

"In view of the extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Secretariat at Jammu shall continue to remain functional and the employees shall work on as is where is basis i.e. Kashmir-based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu-based from Jammu,” the Friday's order of the General Administrative Department (GAD) had said.

The decision drew strong criticism from the NC leader, saying "this order regarding the bi-annual 'durbar move' is just mindless rubbish at worst & needless tokenism at best."

"So the offices can't shift to Srinagar because of #Covid19, I get that. What I don't get is what Srinagar secretariat will do without files or senior officers," Abdullah had said, demanding withdrawal of the order and delay of the exercise till the threat of coronavirus is overcome.

BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the criticism of Omar is "childish” and bereft of any "actual truth".

“By such irresponsible statements he is trying to push the masses toward coronavirus and death for some cheap publicity,” Sethi said in a statement here.

He said the BJP welcomes the "timely decision" of the government for limiting Darbar Move this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This decision has been taken to stop the spread of coronavirus more rapidly among the people particularly as the government employees apart from saving huge expenses during this time of Corona induced recession,” he said.

