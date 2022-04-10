Model-chef Brooklyn Beckham and actor Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a ceremony in Miami Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltzon Saturday. Brooklyn, the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, announced engagement with the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actor on July 11, 2020. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Get Engaged! These Adorable Pictures of the Couple Prove That They Are Made For Each Other.

According to The Mirror, the nuptials were held at an oceanfront mansion in Miami, owned by Nicola's entrepreneur father, Nelson Peltz. For her wedding trousseau, the 27-year-old bride opted for a creation by iconic Italian fashion house Valentino.

While Brooklyn's sister Harper (10) was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz served as the best man. From the bride's side, Nicola's grandmother was the maid of honour on the wedding day, which was largely a family affair.Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola swapped vows beneath a flower-garlanded chuppah (canopy) in a traditional Jewish ceremony which honoured the bride's Jewish heritage. David Beckham Congratulates Son Brooklyn on Engagement With American Actress Nicola Peltz (View Post).

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are MARRIED! Couple tie the knot in stunning early-evening ceremony at her parents' ocean-view compound Brooklyn and Nicola would have received the seven Jewish marriage blessings recited under the chuppah and over wine pic.twitter.com/5qYySlZDsr — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 10, 2022

Brooklyn too has Jewish roots as his father's maternal grandfather was Jewish.The ceremony was also attended by actor Eva Longoria, Spice Girl Mel C, and tennis icon Serena Williams. Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2020.

