David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn, 21, on Saturday (July 11, 2020) broke the news of his engagement to American actress Nicola Peltz. A day after the announcement, the Manchester United legend took to social media to congratulate the couple on the good news as he posted a sweet message dedicated to the pair. David Beckham’s Eldest Son Brooklyn, 21, Announces Engagement to American Actress Nicola Peltz (View Post).

David Beckham took to Instagram to congratulate son Brooklyn and his fiancee as he wrote ‘Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.’ The 45-year-old also tagged his son, his future daughter-in-law, and his wife Victoria in the post. David Beckham Posts a Picture With His Kids on Global Day of Parents, Says ‘Being Parents Means Showing Strength’.

See Post

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are rumoured to have started dating about eight months ago and the 21-year-old in the post announcing his engagement, revealed that he had popped the question two weeks ago. ‘I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day’ wrote Brooklyn.

According to reports by Daily Mail, the couple are planning to spend nearly £4 million on two separate weddings next year. It is understood that Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, is paying for the wedding with David Beckham and Victoria also wanting to contribute. Brooklyn’s little sister Harper, nine, will reportedly be 'chief bridesmaid' and his brothers Romeo and Cruz as his 'ushers'.

