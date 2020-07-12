Football legend David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham recently got engaged to actress Nicola Peltz and made it official with a gorgeous Instagram post. Brooklyn, 21, has been dating Nicola, 25, for seven months, and recently made the big announcement of his engagement, taking everyone by surprise. Not only was the happy news loved by both Brooklyn and Nicola's fans but the adorable caption that he wrote as he said, "I am the luckiest man in the world" made us go all awww after them. Brooklyn announcing his engagement wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby." David Beckham’s Eldest Son Brooklyn, 21, Announces Engagement to American Actress Nicola Peltz (View Post).

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are thrilled about their youngest son's engagement. In fact, Nicola's engagement dress was also designed by Victoria. We bet when you saw the picture, the blingy engagement ring certainly caught your eye. Well, just to give to make your eyes wider, that ring costs a whopping £250,000 according to The Sun. Brooklyn and Nicola surely make one gorgeous couple and these pictures will certainly convince you that they are the cutest couple ever.

Here's Brooklyn and Nicole's Engagement Picture:

When They Are Twinning in Black!

What Perfect Kisses Look Like!

View this post on Instagram My other half ❤️ I love you A post shared by 🇬🇧 (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 31, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT

It's All About Finding the One Who Clicks Mirror Selfies With You!

View this post on Instagram stay 💖 home 💖 please 💖 i love you A post shared by nicola (@nicolaannepeltz) on Apr 10, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Kiss Like No One's Watching!

View this post on Instagram i’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy A post shared by nicola (@nicolaannepeltz) on May 22, 2020 at 2:18pm PDT

These pictures of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are pure love. We couldn't be happier that the couple have gotten engaged an can't wait to see the duo tie the knot soon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).