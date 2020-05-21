BSNL Launches Online Vocational Training

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Public sector telecom company BSNL has launched online vocational training programmes for engineering diploma students amid the lockdown to contain coronavirus.

Chief General Manager of Rajasthan Circle O P Gupta said such training programs are being conducted by Regional Telecom Training Center, Jaipur, for the last 14-15 years. But this time, in view of the lockdown, online vocational / summer / industrial training for engineering diploma students is being conducted by the BSNL center.

He also said that registration, payment and certificates will be done online.

Registration is currently underway. All information is available on the BSNL Circle website, he added.

