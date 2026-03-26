Mumbai, March 26: Indian stock markets will remain closed today, March 26, 2026, on account of Ram Navami, leading to a shortened trading week for investors. Trading will resume on Friday, March 27, after the holiday.

The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, is observed on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month during Chaitra Navratri. While the Smarta tradition will celebrate Ram Navami on March 26, Vaishnava followers, including the ISKCON, will observe it on March 27 due to differences in calculating auspicious timings. Ram Navami 2026 School Holiday: Will Schools in UP, Delhi and Other States Remain Shut on March 26 or 27?

Stock Market Holiday Today

Both major stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, will remain closed today. Regular trading across equity, derivatives, and currency segments will restart on Friday.

However, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will operate partially. The commodity exchange will remain closed during the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) but will reopen for the evening session between 5:00 pm and 11:30 pm/11:55 pm. Ram Navami 2026 Start Date and End Date.

Trading activity will see further interruptions in the coming days due to a cluster of holidays. Markets will remain closed on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti and again on April 3 for Good Friday. With weekends already being non-trading days, these holidays will result in extended breaks, reducing the number of active trading sessions over the period.

Additional Stock Market Holidays in April and May

Beyond early April, markets will observe more holidays later in the season. Trading will be suspended on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti, followed by a closure on May 1 for Maharashtra Day. Another holiday is scheduled on May 28 for Eid al-Adha (Bakri Id).

The series of holidays is expected to compress trading activity into fewer sessions, which may influence liquidity and short-term market movements. Market participants are advised to plan trades and settlements accordingly, particularly around long weekends and holiday clusters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).